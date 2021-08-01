-
An Eaton County judge has cleared former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon of all criminal charges in a case related to the Larry Nassar…
-
Attorneys for former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon announced Thursday that they’ll file a motion to quash another Eaton County…
-
On Thursday, Michigan State University was fined $4.5 million by the US Department of Education for failing to protect students from sexual harassment and…
-
The Education Department fining Michigan State University $4.5 million for failing to respond to sexual assault complaints against former sports doctor…
-
Michigan State University says its chief academic officer has resigned after the school was fined $4.5 million in a federal investigation into how it…
-
Michigan State University has announced that former president Lou Anna Simon will retire effective August 31, ending a 45-year career. She will receive…
-
A decision on whether former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon will stand trial is on hold for at least two months. Eaton County Judge…
-
It will be at least two months before we know whether former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon will go to trial in connection with the…
-
An Eaton County judge may decide Tuesday whether former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon will face a trial. Simon is accused of lying…
-
Former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon was back in court in Eaton County Tuesday for the continuation of her preliminary exam. The…