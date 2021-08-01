-
Big Ten Basketball; Rick Pitino Fired; Louisville Men's Basketball; College Basketball Scandals; Detroit Pistons; Miles Bridges. On "Current Sports with…
-
FBI College Basketball Investigation; Louisville Men's Basketball; Rick Pitino; Bribery; DeShaun Tate; NCAA Sanctions.Well, Wu-Tang Clan called it. "Cash…
-
Louisville Roast, Al Martin vs. Isaac Constans, Michigan-Indiana Preview, Flashback Friday, Bob Apisa and Reflection Friday.Al and engineer Isaac Constans…
-
Cy Young Winners, Justin Verlander, Kate Upton Tweet, College Football Rankings, MSU Women's Basketball, MSU Men's Soccer, NFL Power Rankings and…
-
Matt Ludtke kicks off the show with a recap of the NCAA Championship game last night. He discusses potential referee changes in the NCAA, and key…