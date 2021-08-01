-
A tick bite can cause serious health problems like Lyme disease or Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. This year, it seems there are more of them than usual in…
-
If you’re planning a walk through the woods this summer, scientists warn you to check for a species of tick invading Michigan that can cause major health…
-
The Ingham County Health Department recently launched a campaign to spread Lyme disease prevention awareness. They urge the use of insect repellant,…
-
With summer upon us, more of us will be spending more time outdoors…some of it in Michigan’s deep woods. Smart campers, hikers and bushwackers know that a…