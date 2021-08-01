-
The Mackinac State Historic Parks system is planning a delayed start to its summer season. Colonial Michillimackinac – a re-created 18th century French…
-
Vice President Mike Pence scored a first when he took a motorcade to a speech on Michigan's picturesque Mackinac Island, drawing some criticism on social…
-
UPDATED Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.: The historic Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island has been sold. The hotel made the announcement Tuesday. An investment firm…
-
Mackinac Island could enact rules to restrict the use of drones under legislation heading to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her expected signature.The Senate…
-
Shepler's Mackinac Island Ferry is having another vessel constructed to take passengers to and from one of Michigan's top tourist destinations.The company…
-
The annual Detroit Regional Chamber Policy Conference is underway on Mackinac Island. Thursday, on the Grand Hotel porch, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer signed…
-
Mackinac Island is challenging a state agency's decision to let the pipeline company Enbridge install anchor supports for its Line 5 oil pipes in the…
-
This year's Port Huron to Mackinac Island sailboat race on Lake Huron was so slow that the awards were handed out as some competitors still were heading…
-
This week on Current State, a talk with one of the candidates running for mayor of Lansing. Also, meet the former educator in Grand Ledge public schools…
-
Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline continues to face public scrutiny.Several state officials heard public comment on Tuesday. It was the first of three such…