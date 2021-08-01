-
Earlier this summer, two members of the East Lansing city council abruptly resigned during a meeting, when they lost a 3-to-2 vote to terminate the city…
A list of 23 applicants for two vacancies on the East Lansing city council has been narrowed down to 13 people who will be interviewed.The council held an…
Two members of the East Lansing city council, including the mayor, have resigned over the termination of the city attorney.Councilmembers Aaron Stephens,…
Two incumbents were ousted from the Lansing and East Lansing City Councils in Tuesday’s election. The upsets were part of a trend of progressive and…
On the February 18, 2019 edition of Monday with the Mayor, East Lansing mayor Mark Meadows talked about how the construction of ten and 14-story buildings…
A chat with the new Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice; A look back at lame duck sessions; Why pregnancies are problematic for many black women;…
East Lansing City Council voted unanimously Monday night to put income tax on the August 7 ballot in hopes of relieving some of the city’s financial…
The rain didn’t stop a sizable crowd from gathering outside in downtown East Lansing today to celebrate the progress being made on the Center City…
East Lansing mayor Mark Meadows joined WKAR's Brooke Allen on Monday, March 5 for the "Mondays with the Mayor" segment.