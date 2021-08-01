-
All week on "Morning Edition with Brooke Allen" we are hearing the viewpoints of different issues from Lansing mayoral candidates Judi Brown Clarke and…
Lansing City Pulse publisher Berl Schwartz talked with WKAR's Kevin Lavery a day before the August 8, 2017 Lansing Mayoral Primary. He talked about the…
With Lansing's Mayoral primary on Tuesday, August 8, WKAR's Katie Cook reached out to all the candidates to discuss their priorities. Judi Brown Clarke,…
A forum on hate crime and reporting was held at City Hall Tuesday in light of a recent report by a Hispanic male that he was attacked in south Lansing.…
Mayor Virg Bernero issued a statement Thursday saying that work has begun on a new entrance to Groesbeck Golf Course.Trees are being chopped down and…
As a result of last night’s special meeting of the Lansing City Council, Groesbeck Golf Course management will be handed over to Lansing Entertainment and…
The Lansing City Council will hold a special meeting tonight to vote on whether to override Mayor Bernero’s veto regarding the management of Groesbeck…
Today Mayor Bernero vetoed a major change to his proposed Fiscal Year 2018 budget that the Lansing City Council adopted on Monday. When the Lansing City…
Citing the need to “put…family first,” three term Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero is dropping out the 2017 mayor’s race.In a statement on Facebook, Bernero…