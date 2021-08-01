-
The Capital Area Transportation Authority is launching a new route for the first time in three years. Route 18 will link neighborhoods like those near the…
More than a thousand COVID-19 patients have been treated and released by Sparrow Hospital in Lansing since March.Sparrow crossed the milestone last week…
Lansing's two hospital systems are now vaccinating front line workers against COVID-19.At McLaren Greater Lansing’s main campus on Thursday, Dawn Chapel,…
McLaren Greater Lansing has a new Chief Operating Officer. Jay de los Reyes comes to Lansing from Port Huron, Michigan, where he had been CEO of Lake…
Michigan officials are ordering a Flint hospital to take steps to reduce the risk of exposure to Legionella bacteria and Legionnaires' disease at the…
Under new Medicare requirements hospitals are now required to post their standard prices online. Hospitals and some healthcare experts worry the change…
Plans are moving forward on a $450 million health care campus adjacent to Michigan State University.A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Monday at the…
One of mid-Michigan’s largest health care providers is about to get smaller.Sparrow Health Systems has announced it will close the emergency department at…
One of mid-Michigan’s largest health care systems will collaborate with Michigan State University to build a new hospital in south Lansing. McLaren Health…