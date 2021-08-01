-
Health officials in a county that includes many of Detroit's suburbs say Michigan's largest local measles outbreak since 1991 has ended.The Oakland County…
The University of Michigan is informing students and staff that an international visitor who has returned home has been diagnosed with measles.The…
The number of measles cases in Michigan has reached 41, including the first reported in Washtenaw County.The Michigan Department of Health and Human…
Michigan health officials say ten more cases of measles have been confirmed in the Detroit area, raising the number in Oakland County to 18 since March…
Michigan health officials say people who attended the North American International Auto Show in Detroit might have been exposed to the viral illness…
Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated and take other precautions after confirming 15 cases of measles in Michigan this year.The Michigan…
Health officials are urging people to take precautions after two measles cases were confirmed in suburban Detroit.The Oakland County Health Division says…
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the state's second case of measles this year and warns the public of possible exposure…