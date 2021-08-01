-
An overhaul of Michigan’s auto insurance system topped the list of new laws in 2019.Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and lawmakers also enacted a long-sought…
As lawmakers in Lansing extend olive branches to make a deal on the state budget, public disagreements over Medicaid work requirements continue.The…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday she wants to pause the implementation of work requirements for adults in Michigan’s Medicaid expansion program until a…
Four enrollees in Michigan’s Medicaid expansion program filed a lawsuit Friday challenging work requirements that are set to take effect in January,…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that she wants to cut the number of Michigan’s opioid-related overdose deaths in half within five years, joining with…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed changes to Michigan's reporting requirements for people who will have to meet work-related requirements to qualify for…
Michigan's Legislature has approved a bill that would exempt some Medicaid recipients from having to meet monthly reporting rules if the state can verify…
Michigan officials say they don't want new federal rules to discourage immigrants from applying for public assistance.Beginning mid-October, the…
Michigan will continue to provide Medicaid coverage for sex reassignment surgeries and medications.This has been Michigan’s policy under the Affordable…
A high-ranking state health official has been placed on paid leave after being accused of excessively prescribing opioids.Dr. David Neff is paid $194,000…