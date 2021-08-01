-
Starting in November, the state of Michigan will begin accepting license applications for recreational marijuana businesses. However, don’t expect to…
The city of Lansing will be making the rules that govern recreational marijuana by modifying their rules on medical marijuana. Lansing State Journal…
The City of Lansing has finished the first phase of the review and appeal process for medical marijuana provisioning centers approving 20 for operation…
Medical marijuana shops that don't have a full state license yet have won another reprieve from a judge.Judge Stephen Borrello at the Court of Claims says…
Michigan lawmakers are moving to curb unlicensed medical marijuana shops by threatening their ability to get licensed if they stay open after June 1.A…
A Michigan judge has blocked yet another attempt by state officials to shut down unlicensed medical marijuana provisioning centers.About 50 unlicensed…
The state of Michigan has added cerebral palsy to a list of conditions for which people can register to use medical marijuana.The Department of Licensing…
Meridian Township supervisor Ronald Styka discussed the community's future on the March 11, 2019, edition of Monday with the Mayor. He talked about new…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is abolishing Michigan's medical marijuana licensing board and folding its functions into a newly created regulatory agency.The…
A Michigan Court of Appeals ruling could reinforce zero-tolerance workplace rules for marijuana even in cases in which a person has a medical marijuana…