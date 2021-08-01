-
A jury of 12 has decided that a former dean at Michigan State University is guilty of multiple criminal charges – including a felony. William Strampel was…
A law professor in Illinois wants to put a stop to a medical practice that she says treats women’s bodies like cadavers. Across most of the U.S., teaching…
On the April 21-22, 2018 edition of Current State: a new bill to make thousands of Medicaid recipients in Michigan work for their benefits, an MSU…
Founder of the #MeToo movement, Tarana Burke, spoke at the Wharton Center last night as part of the Transformative Justice Speaker Series. WKAR’s Katie…
Sun. Mar. 4, 1pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | In this 5-part series conclusion, executive editor and host Zainab Salbi goes beyond the headlines about sexual…
1pm Sundays Feb. 11-Mar. 4, on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Executive editor and host Zainab Salbi goes beyond the headlines about sexual harassment to ask how we got…
Two-time Olympic medalist McKayla Maroney says she was molested for years by a former USA Gymnastics team doctor, abuse she said started in her early…
Dr. Christina DeJong, MSU associate professor in the school of criminal justice explained part of the reasons the #MeToo postings on social media went…