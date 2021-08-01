MI MUSIC SCENE

-
Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. is donating $4 million toward a project to expand a museum housed in the Detroit building where he built his music…
-
A number of 2016’s biggest concert tours will hit Michigan. Scott Pohl talks with Lansing State Journal writer Anne Erickson about the biggest names who…
-
The Michigan concert scene for September is led by shows with Van Halen, AC/DC and the opening of this year’s Ten Pound Fiddle schedule. Current State’s…
-
The Common Ground Music Festival returns to Lansing this week with headliners like Meghan Trainor, The Band Perry and Snoop Dog. Current State’s Scott…
-
It’s time for our monthly look at the Michigan music scene. Current State’s Scott Pohl is back with Lansing State Journal Things to Do reporter and music…
-
Every month here on Current State, we get an update on the Michigan music scene, with the latest news on upcoming releases and concerts. Current State's…
-
Some interesting concerts are coming to Michigan in 2015. Ten Pound Fiddle is starting 2015 with an award-winning group from Canada next week.Current…
-
There’s always a lot of good music to consider in Lansing and elsewhere around the state. Some of the big names coming through Michigan in November are…