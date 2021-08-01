MI State Legislature

-
Lawmakers arrived in Lansing this week for Michigan’s 100th legislative session following a turbulent lame duck session.Protestors crowded the steps and…
-
The state Legislature will return on January 9th with new leadership. Capital Correspondent Cheyna Roth tells us about the priorities of Republican…
-
The Republican-led Michigan Legislature put the finishing touches on a $56.8 billion state budget Tuesday that includes a sizable increase in base aid for…
-
A question to boost Michigan’s minimum wage to 12 dollars an hour could be headed to the November ballot. We have more from Capital Bureau Chief Rick…
-
A group opposed to legalizing marijuana in Michigan is now asking the Legislature to adopt an initiative to do just that, As Capital Bureau Chief Rick…