The Michigan appeals court has overturned key rulings and reinstated lawsuits against a popular personal-injury lawyer who is accused of sexually…
Michigan lawmakers can send tax dollars to private schools in certain circumstances, the state appeals court said Tuesday in a major test of a 1970…
The city of Detroit has failed to persuade the Michigan appeals court to reinstate vandalism charges against graffiti artist Shepard Fairey.The appeals…
The Michigan appeals court says a lawsuit can proceed in a dispute over the presence of a transgender person in the women's locker room at a Midland…
The Michigan appeals court says adults testifying in court can't be accompanied by a support animal.The court broke new ground in an opinion released…
An assistant attorney general has been promoted to judge at the Michigan Court of Appeals.Anica Letica's appointment was announced Friday by Gov. Rick…
The Michigan appeals court has found nothing to overturn the murder conviction of a Detroit-area woman who gave birth in a cold garage and left the baby…
The Michigan appeals court has dropped the curtain on a lawsuit by a woman who said she was ushered to the wrong seat at the Fox Theater, fell and hit her…
A Detroit-area couple is getting another opportunity to challenge a church over what it did with more than $41,000 in donations.Eugene and Jeanette Rogers…
The Michigan appeals court says in a ruling released Wednesday that a man who was mistakenly told that he would receive a $2.7 million severance can’t…