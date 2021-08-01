-
Michigan National Guard soldiers who purchased meals out-of-pocket while they were deployed at the U.S. Capitol earlier this year are being reimbursed.…
Lansing’s mayor is praising preparations for the possibility of armed protests at the state Capitol on Sunday and over the next week. Mayor Andy Schor…
For months, Michigan military personnel have been supporting state agencies on the front lines in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19. WKAR's Kevin…
The Michigan National Guard is expanding its humanitarian mission to provide relief during the COVID-19 outbreak. On Monday, President Trump approved the…
The Michigan National Guard is helping to deliver equipment to health professionals battling to contain the coronavirus in Michigan. Governor Gretchen…
The Michigan National Guard is pulling back troops being sent to Florida after being told they weren't needed for Hurricane Irma recovery efforts.Some…
Three weeks after sending troops to Texas to respond to Hurricane Harvey, the Michigan National Guard is now deploying 1,100 soldiers to Florida. About…
More than 20 troops from the Michigan National Guard are leaving for Texas to help assist in the massive rescue and recovery operation following what’s…
The murders of five military personnel in Chattanooga earlier this month is prompting the Michigan National Guard to update its “active shooter” training.…
