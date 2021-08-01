-
Michigan is close to clarifying that veterinarians can consult with pet owners on the use of products derived from marijuana or hemp to help animals'…
The Michigan Senate has approved legislation from the state House that will limit incarceration for minor offenses. It's part of a larger bipartisan…
The Michigan House has passed a series of bills that address school funding in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The House approved three bills that…
Republican John James is vying for one of Michigan's U.S. Senate seats for the second time. WKAR's Abigail Censky talked to the candidate about the race…
Another version of this story previously aired on Weekend Edition Saturday. When Donald Trump won the state of Michigan in 2016, he did it by a narrow…
A divided Michigan Senate has voted to delay a requirement that farm animals confined in small cages and stalls be given more room.Legislation approved…
The Republican-led Michigan Senate has passed a $58 billion budget plan that is at odds with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's proposal, primarily over…
Michigan students are a signature away from getting four snow days forgiven after a brutal winter left some schools closed for weeks. The state Senate…
Michigan students may not get any additional snow days forgiven this year. The state Senate unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that would have forgiven…
Republicans and Democrats in the state Senate have voted to get tougher on retailers that sell nicotine-infused vaping products to minors. Public health…