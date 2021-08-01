Michigan State Senate

-
A state Senate Democrat has sponsored a bill to ban display of the Confederate battle flag in the state Capitol building or on the Capitol grounds.Senator…
Eight former Michigan lawmakers filed a lawsuit Wednesday alleging they have been unconstitutionally blocked from running again by “draconian” term-limit…
The state Legislature plans to go back to its normal schedule this week.Republicans in the state House plan to keep working on a budget and road funding…
Mackinac Island could enact rules to restrict the use of drones under legislation heading to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her expected signature.The Senate…
New measures would ban abortions after a doctor detects a fetus’s heartbeat. Capital correspondent Cheyna Roth reports bills were introduced Wednesday in…
Every year in Statehouses across the country there are bills that lawmakers call zombies—different versions of a bill they reintroduce year after year…
Top appointees in Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration are officially in their jobs to stay. Capital Correspondent Cheyna Roth reports the time…
Some lawmakers in Lansing want to finish what they started last year when it comes to police taking property.A state Senate committee approved Senate Bill…
The state’s minimum wage might not reach 12 dollars an hour until 2030. That’s if proposed changes to a recently adopted law finish making their way…
The leadership at the state Capitol will look different next year. Capital correspondent Cheyna Roth reports the state House and Senate chose its new…