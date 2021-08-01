Michigan State University Alumni Association

-
Details of a Michigan State University report on former alumni executive director Scott Westerman are public. It said Westerman violated MSU’s policy on…
-
Michigan State University's alumni magazine opted for a positive message after the original issue addressing the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal was…
-
This story has been updated to include Scott Westerman's comments.Michigan State University's associate vice president for alumni relations and executive…
-
The Spartan Football team is headed to the December 28 Holiday Bowl in San Diego California to play Washington State.“When I think about the Florida bowls…
-
“This is my eighth year in the role, and it feels like the first. Things are going so quickly,” MSU Alumni Association Executive Director Scott Westerman…