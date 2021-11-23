© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Has Moved to 102.3 FM
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

The MSU football embarrassment at OSU fuels Mel Tucker's future, LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart punishments puzzling | Current Sports | Nov. 23, 2021

Published November 23, 2021 at 1:51 PM EST
OSU2
Creative Commons
/
Creative Commons
Ohio Stadium

Al gives takeaways following the MSU football blowout loss at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes, also we discuss the LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart punishments handed down from the NBA after Sunday's tussle.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the disappointing MSU football performance at Ohio State. Hear what Mel Tucker had to say concerning the loss, and what the Spartans must do to finish the regular season strong against Penn State this Saturday. Also, the sports world is still buzzing about the LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart tussle from Sunday's LA Lakers and Detroit Pistons game. Punishments have been handed down. Do they fit the crime? That, and more.

Episode 1881

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinMSU footballMel TuckerMichigan State vs. Ohio State FootballOhio State FootballRyan DayLebron JamesDetroit PistonsLA Lakers
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin