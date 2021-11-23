The MSU football embarrassment at OSU fuels Mel Tucker's future, LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart punishments puzzling | Current Sports | Nov. 23, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the disappointing MSU football performance at Ohio State. Hear what Mel Tucker had to say concerning the loss, and what the Spartans must do to finish the regular season strong against Penn State this Saturday. Also, the sports world is still buzzing about the LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart tussle from Sunday's LA Lakers and Detroit Pistons game. Punishments have been handed down. Do they fit the crime? That, and more.

Episode 1881