The Michigan Supreme Court has declined to give a newly created commission more time to redraw the state’s political maps.The Michigan Independent…
The Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission is asking the Michigan Supreme Court to set aside voter-approved deadlines and give it more time to do…
The Michigan Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday on whether documents donated to a public university by an anti-immigration activist are…
Chief Justice Bridget McCormack was coasting to reelection Wednesday to the Michigan Supreme Court, and another Democratic nominee was ahead in the race…
A Michigan Supreme Court opinion has created confusion surrounding the state’s COVID-19 response. But Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she still has more…
Defendants in criminal cases get to decide whether remote testimony will be allowed. That six-to-zero decision was issued Monday by the Michigan Supreme…
A new online resource is making Michigan’s judicial system more transparent. The new Michigan Virtual Court Directory allows viewers to select court…
The Michigan Supreme Court has called a special hearing on a state law that makes it harder for petition campaigns to succeed in enacting new laws. The…
The public can bring laptops, tablets and phones into Michigan courthouses under a groundbreaking policy announced Wednesday by the state Supreme…
The Michigan Supreme Court ordered Monday that an attempt to recall a state lawmaker from office continue, reversing a lower court that said election…