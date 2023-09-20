© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
MI Supreme Court again says no to AG’s charges against Flint water defendants

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published September 20, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT
FILE - The Flint water plant tower is pictured on Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich. A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Carlos Osorio/AP
AP
The Michigan Supreme Court has refused a request to reinstate criminal charges related to the Flint water crisis against seven state government defendants.

This is the second time the Supreme Court has declined to reconsider a ruling that the attorney general’s office used an unconstitutional process to issue the indictments. The defendants include people who served as senior state health officials, Flint emergency managers and top aides to then-Governor Rick Snyder. An appeal is still pending against a separate decision that dismissed a misdemeanor charge against Snyder.

The attorney general’s office released a statement that called the decision “deeply disappointing.” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the court owed the people of Flint the chance to have the case heard. There’s no word on what the state’s next steps might be.

Tags
WKAR News Flint water crisisMichigan Supreme Court
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
