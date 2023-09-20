MI Supreme Court again says no to AG’s charges against Flint water defendants

The Michigan Supreme Court has refused a request to reinstate criminal charges related to the Flint water crisis against seven state government defendants.

This is the second time the Supreme Court has declined to reconsider a ruling that the attorney general’s office used an unconstitutional process to issue the indictments. The defendants include people who served as senior state health officials, Flint emergency managers and top aides to then-Governor Rick Snyder. An appeal is still pending against a separate decision that dismissed a misdemeanor charge against Snyder.

The attorney general’s office released a statement that called the decision “deeply disappointing.” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the court owed the people of Flint the chance to have the case heard. There’s no word on what the state’s next steps might be.