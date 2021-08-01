-
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden in the race to challenge Donald Trump in the 2020 race for the White House.As vice…
Seven companies are making a combined $35 million commitment to help improve Detroit neighborhoods.Mayor Mike Duggan joined the companies Monday in…
A global auto parts supplier is up and running at Detroit's Interstate 94 Industrial Park.Flex-N-Gate Detroit owner Shahid Khan, Gov. Rick Snyder and…
John Hill is stepping down as Detroit's chief financial officer.The city says Hill has told Mayor Mike Duggan and City Council President Brenda Jones that…
The Detroit mayor's office wants to hear residents' ideas on how to improve the city's quality of life, better protect the public health and provide…
Plans are in the works for three development projects totaling $102 million in Detroit's historic Brush Park neighborhood.Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan…
Crews have started cleaning 2,000 miles of residential streets in Detroit.Mayor Mike Duggan's office says the first of three city-wide street sweeping…
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and other area elected leaders are scheduled to discuss how business and education can help develop a skilled workforce for the…
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is endorsing Democrat Gretchen Whitmer in her run for governor.Duggan backed Whitmer as she opened a campaign office in Detroit…
Full-time school employees in Detroit will be able to pay half-price for Land Bank-owned homes up for auction.Mayor Mike Duggan and the Detroit Land Bank…