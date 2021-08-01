-
Under a law that goes into effect in January 2022, officials can't use common manipulative tactics, including offering leniency or suggesting that incriminating evidence exists, to people under 18.
-
Republicans and Democrats in the state Senate have voted to get tougher on retailers that sell nicotine-infused vaping products to minors. Public health…
-
Kids hoping to get high off laughing gas would have a harder time under a bill that is headed toward Gov. Rick Snyder's desk.The Michigan Senate voted…
-
Inmates sent to prison as children can sue the state over sexual abuse and other alleged misconduct, under a ruling from the Michigan Court of Appeals.The…
-
Starting today, minors found in possession of alcohol will get a little more leniency under Michigan law.The consequences defined by Michigan’s minor is…