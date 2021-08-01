-
The Michigan Court of Appeals has ordered the City of Grand Rapids to turn over to MLive Media Group police recordings about a car crash involving Kent…
-
Ben Carter; Michigan State Men's Basketball; NCAA Title Odds; Eric Woodyard; Youth Involvement in Sports; Flint.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin"…
-
Michigan State Men's Basketball; Big Ten Tournament; Malik McDowell; Aaron McMann; MLIVE; Detroit Pistons; Detroit Lions On today's "Current Sports with…
-
First Current Sports of 2017; WMU / Wisconsin Cotton Bowl; Cory Olsen of MLIVE; Lane KiffinToday marks the first "Current Sports with Al Martin" radio…