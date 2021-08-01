-
Michigan State University ecologists collaborated internationally with both professional and volunteer scientists to better understand what is driving a…
Insect populations fluctuate from year to year depending on factors like weather and breeding, but the long-term downward trend in the monarch butterfly…
Seventeen monarch butterflies are on their way to Mexico for the winter. These creatures were raised right here in Lansing. Jenny Mensch is a program…
Officials in northern Michigan are working to get rid of an invasive plant that poisons monarch butterflies.The black swallow-wort was recently spotted in…
Public comment is being sought on a draft of a conservation plan expected to help reverse eastern monarch butterfly population declines.Michigan's…