Change of heart leads to happiness for Michigan State student and club soccer star Lauren Moraitis

The transition from Division I athletics to club soccer was a significant turning point for Lauren Moraitis, an outside back soccer player from Northville, Michigan. After two seasons with the University of Cincinnati, Moraitis sought a fresh start at Michigan State University, where she could find a better balance between academics, personal life, and soccer.

Moraitis first made her mark in the competitive world of soccer when she signed with the University of Cincinnati in 2021. At the time, the pandemic had disrupted traditional recruitment processes, and many athletes were uncertain about their future. However, Cincinnati’s strong soccer program and its reputation as a competitive Division I school were enough to attract Moraitis, who had long dreamed of playing at the highest level.

But when she arrived in Cincinnati, the reality of being a Division I athlete soon set in. While she enjoyed the city, she realized it was far from home. Having grown up in Michigan, Moraitis was used to being close to her family, and the distance soon became a source of emotional strain.

“You’re expected to be at your best every single day,” Moraitis explained. “You train every day, and it’s hard-paced. It really feels like there’s no room for anything else.”

The grueling schedule left little time for a social life, and the constant travel for games and training took a toll on her mental and physical health. Although Moraitis was proud to be a Division I athlete, she found herself struggling to maintain a healthy balance between soccer, academics, and her well-being. The pressures were overwhelming, and despite the pride she felt, she knew something needed to change.

“There are a lot of things people don’t see from the outside,” Moraitis said. “Whether it’s coaches, the demanding schedules, or the rigorous training sessions.”

After two years at Cincinnati, Moraitis decided to transfer to Michigan State in 2024, seeking a more manageable environment. The move not only allowed her to be closer to home, but also aligned with her personal and athletic goals. Michigan State’s proximity to Northville meant she could reconnect with her family and enjoy the support of loved ones, something that had been lacking during her time in Cincinnati. Additionally, her sister had attended Michigan State, which made the transition feel more familiar and reassuring.

However, Moraitis’ connection to Michigan State was more than just familial. In 2022, she had played in a high school soccer championship at the university, and the experience had left a lasting impression on her. Returning to Michigan State felt like a full-circle moment, where she could continue her athletic career while also pursuing a more balanced life.

“Michigan State was a place that felt like a good fit for me,” Moraitis said. “It was a place where I could focus on both my career path and still enjoy soccer.”

Moraitis decided to join the club soccer team, marking a significant shift in her athletic journey. Club soccer offered a competitive environment, but without the intense pressure of Division I athletics. The relaxed schedule of only three practices a week allowed her to balance her academic studies—she’s majoring in Business—with her athletic pursuits and personal life.

“It’s so much more relaxing,” Moraitis said. “You only practice three nights a week, which is nowhere near as intense as what I was used to.”

This change gave Moraitis the opportunity to focus on her studies, which had taken a backseat during her time at Cincinnati. The flexibility of club soccer allowed her to thrive academically and personally, rediscovering her love for the sport without the overwhelming demands of Division I.

In addition to the shift in workload, Moraitis found that the supportive atmosphere of the Michigan State club team was exactly what she needed. She quickly bonded with her teammates, especially Lindsay Heise, the team’s president. Heise praised Moraitis for her work ethic and composure on the field.

“She came in, did the work, and immediately fit in with the group,” Heise said. “She’s a great addition to the team.”

Moraitis’ calm demeanor on the field made her stand out, and her chemistry with Heise, who plays center back, was particularly strong. The two defenders developed a great partnership, and Heise appreciated Moraitis’ steady presence on the field.

“I'm really glad she's here,” Heise added. “We’re a great pair.”

For Moraitis, the decision to transfer to Michigan State has been both a personal and athletic success. The less intense atmosphere of club soccer has given her the freedom to pursue her academic and personal goals, while still staying connected to the sport she loves. She now feels like she is in a place where she can grow both as a student and as an athlete.

Reflecting on her journey, Moraitis is grateful for the support she’s received from her old and new teams, and for the opportunities she’s had to rediscover her passion for soccer. Her decision to leave Division I athletics and find a better balance at Michigan State has been a rewarding one, and she now feels more confident about her path forward.

“I’m so grateful for where I’m at now,” Moraitis said. “Club soccer is a great program to be part of.”

