National Football League; NFL Playoffs; Trevor Darnell; Legalized Sports Betting; Detroit Pistons; Milwaukee Bucks; NBAOn today's Current Sports with Al…
On the November 11-12 edition of "Current State": you'll hear from Lansing mayor elect Andy Schor and Jackson mayor elect Derek Dobies. Rick Pluta updates…
WKAR's Current Sports Tailgate; MLB Home Run Derby; Lansing Lugnuts; Jesse Goldberg-Strassler; MSU Baseball; Jake Boss, Jr.; Pat O'Keefe. On today's…
Detroit Tigers; Prep Sports; Lansing Christian Girls' Soccer; Joel Vande Kopple; Jesse Heikkinen; Holt Baseball; MSU Baseball; NBA Trades. On today's…
EAST LANSING, Mich. – When baseball season kicks off, it is a sign of the warmer weather to come. Baseball is best played on sunny days, and not flooded…
Michigan State Men's Basketball; MSU Baseball Preview; Matt Holsworth; Princess Lacey's Legacy Foundation; John Sloan III.On today's "Current Sports with…
The 10th annual Crosstown Showdown took place on Tuesday evening at Cooley Law School Stadium between the Lansing Lugnuts and the MSU baseball team. The…
Russell Westbrook, Reggie Jackson, Detroit Pistons, Softness in Modern Basketball, Jake Boss Jr., MSU Baseball, and D'Angelo Russell Video.Things got a…
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Jake Boss Sr. is one of the most experienced coaches in Michigan, best known for his years with Michigan State baseball.He’s coached…
The week is coming to a close but the Detroit Red Wings' streak of 24 consecutive playoff appearances is not. The Red Wings clinched a birth again despite…