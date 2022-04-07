© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

'The Masters' round 1, the return of Tiger Woods; Phil Pohl discusses managerial debut with Lansing Lugnuts, 'Crosstown Showdown' win | Current Sports | Apr. 7, 2022

Published April 7, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT
Phil Pohl.png
WKAR-MSU
/
Phil Pohl, first-year manager of the Lansing Lugnuts.

Hear what Phil Pohl has to say about his upcoming first-year managing the Lansing Lugnuts.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, the first round of 'The Masters' has arrived! Al discusses the biggest storylines coming out of the biggest tournament of golf, including the return of Tiger Woods! And our guest for today is first-year Lansing Lugnuts manager Phil Pohl! Pohl recaps last night's 'Crosstown Showdown' exhibition win over the MSU baseball team as well as his journey to Lansing. That, and more!

Episode 1949

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin Lansing LugnutsCollege BaseballMSU BaseballCrosstown ShowdownTiger WoodsThe MastersGolfJake Boss Jr.
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin