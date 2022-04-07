'The Masters' round 1, the return of Tiger Woods; Phil Pohl discusses managerial debut with Lansing Lugnuts, 'Crosstown Showdown' win | Current Sports | Apr. 7, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, the first round of 'The Masters' has arrived! Al discusses the biggest storylines coming out of the biggest tournament of golf, including the return of Tiger Woods! And our guest for today is first-year Lansing Lugnuts manager Phil Pohl! Pohl recaps last night's 'Crosstown Showdown' exhibition win over the MSU baseball team as well as his journey to Lansing. That, and more!

Episode 1949