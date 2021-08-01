MSU Housing

-
Michigan State University will now require incoming freshmen to live on campus for two years instead of one. WKAR’s Scott Pohl reports on what that might…
-
Michigan State University requires freshmen to live on campus. Starting next fall, MSU will require new arrivals to live in campus housing for a second…
-
A new program at Michigan State University aims to help students recovering from a substance abuse addiction stay sober.About 1,500 Michigan State…
-
Michigan State University officials are considering ways to redevelop an apartment complex that's seen dwindling use by visiting scholars and graduate…
-
A new housing option for Michigan State University students near Breslin Center will open soon. The development, 1855 Place, is named in honor of the year…