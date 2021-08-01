-
Former Michigan State University President John DiBiaggio has died. He was MSU’s 17th president, serving from 1985 to 1992.A press release from the…
-
Today is the first day on the job for Michigan State University’s new president. Samuel Stanley Jr. was unanimously chosen to be MSU’s next president by…
-
MSU President; Satish Udpa; Dr.Samuel Stanley Jr.; Larry Nassar; NFLPA; DeMuarice Smith; NFL Lockout in 2021?; Weekend WinnersOn today's episode of…
-
Dr. Samuel Stanley Jr., a medical researcher who has led Stony Brook University in New York for nearly a decade, was named Tuesday as the next president…
-
The Michigan State University Board of Trustees Presidential Search Committee has finalized the position description for the next MSU president. The…
-
Former Michigan Governor James Blanchard talked with WKAR's Reginald Hardwick about why he supports Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer.…
-
The search for a new Michigan State University President is moving forward with the recent appointment of a search committee and the start of community…
-
Interim Michigan State University President John Engler has named a new Chief of Staff. Michael Zeig replaces Jane Miller, who has moved on to a position…
-
The tumultuous era of Michigan State University interim president John Engler is expected to end by June 2019. Trustees Dianne Byrum and Melanie Foster…
-
Former Michigan State University President Maurice Cecil Mackey Jr. has died at age 89.Mackey, the school's 16th president, served from 1979 to 1985. He…