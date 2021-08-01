-
The Motown Museum's expansion plans are getting a year-end boost of more than $2 million from various organizations.The Detroit museum announced this week…
A Detroit-area history attraction is seeking to raise $150 million to help bolster workforce development with digital and experiential learning tools and…
A history museum in southeastern Michigan is set to unveil a mural celebrating the city's immigrants, despite the artist being behind schedule.Artist…
One of three new exhibitions at the Flint Institute of Arts highlights more than five decades of work by an area printmaker.“The Eccentric Vision of…
Head to the Detroit Institute of Arts for their artistic take on 50 years after the 1967 Uprising in Detroit.It’s called Art of Rebellion: Black Art of…
Inside the Charles Wright Museum of African American History, curator Patrina Chatman decided to take a different path when it came to addressing the 1967…
The Hall of Fame will host its next induction ceremony in a brand new location. In April, the organization will move out of the historic Cooley-Haze House…