Music Made in Michigan

May Erlewine is Current State's Live Music Friday guest. The singer-songwriter has a concert at Lansing’s Robin Theatre with guitarist Phil Barry at 8…
Chris Buhalis is our Live Music Friday guest today. He’ll release his new CD “Big Car Town” with a concert at The Ark in Ann Arbor on March 11th.Chris…
The duo of Don Julin and Billy Strings will play a Ten Pound Fiddle concert in East Lansing Friday night. Current State's Katie Cook talks with Julin for…
Current State's Live Music Friday guest today is singer-songwriter Matt Bliton. The newest Matt Bliton Band CD is called “New Morning,” a follow-up to…
Friday Night, the Ten Pound Fiddle concert series is having a blues-focused fundraiser to aid several black churches recently damaged by arson. We speak…
Our Live Music Friday guest today is Taylor Taylor, a recent graduate of Okemos High School who has a series of performances scheduled in the Lansing area…
Joshua Davis will perform in concert tonight at MSU's Wharton Center. He stopped by WKAR's Studio S as Current State's guest on a Live Music Friday.For…
There will be lots of great live music in the Lansing area this weekend. In Old Town Lansing, Festival of the Sun and Festival of the Moon are Friday and…
Detroit jazz trumpeter Marcus Belgrave died just over a week ago. Early in his career he backed many Motown musicians, and was in Ray Charles’ band. He…
Our Live Music Friday guest today on Current State is guitarist-singer-songwriter Greg Nagy. He’s released his third CD, “Stranded,” and he’ll be playing…