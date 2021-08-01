-
Officials say a man has stolen artifacts from a western Michigan museum housed on a World War II-era warship.The Muskegon Chronicle reported Wednesday the…
A white police officer in western Michigan is on paid administrative leave after an apparent Ku Klux Klan document was seen framed on a wall of his…
A group of civil rights activists filed a complaint against a public college in Michigan over a prayer that was said at graduation.The Michigan…
The Michigan appeals court for the first time has affirmed the use of new DNA testing technology to assist authorities in investigating a crime.The court…
Sawmill debris from Michigan's early logging era is being removed from Muskegon Lake as part of a long-term environmental cleanup project.Work began…
The Democratic Party and activists opposing President Donald Trump are teaming up to host a dozen town halls as congressional Republicans try to replace…
Trevor Manuel had 24 points as the No. 9-ranked Lansing Everett Vikings boy's basketball team posted a 75-52 victory over defending state champion and No.…