-
Last week’s MoonFest events at MSU’s Abrams Planetarium celebrating the first steps on the moon 50 years ago has us remembering the Apollo space…
-
An experiment created by Michigan high school students will be conducted by astronauts at the International Space Station — and it has the potential to…
-
Fifty years ago today, the U.S. space program suffered a terrible loss. Three astronauts -- Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee -- died in a fire…
-
Last week, NASA announced its latest findings from the Kepler mission. Kepler is a space telescope that was launched in 2009 to look for habitable…