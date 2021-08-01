-
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in northern Michigan has welcomed its 50 millionth visitor.The National Park Service says other visitors applauded…
A 60-year-old study of wolves and moose at Isle Royale National Park is back on track after being derailed by the partial government shutdown, and enough…
The National Park Service is seeking public input on how to manage a dramatic increase in visitors to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan's…
A new quarter commemorates Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.The U.S. Mint and the National Park Service on Wednesday are…