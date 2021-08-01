-
It's official. Cade Cunningham is a member of the Detroit Pistons, selected as the top pick in last night's NBA Draft. We react. Also, discussion centered…
-
We have an NBA Draft special coming your way! We break down all of the draft action for tonight, and the obvious selection for the Detroit Pistons, who…
-
The Detroit Pistons will have the number one overall pick in this year's NBA Draft! We break down what it means for the future of the franchise. On…
-
We take a look back at when former Michigan State University track star Tori Franklin joined Current Sports TV. Also, we dive into tonight's big NBA Draft…
-
The final week of the NBA season is upon us. Where do the Detroit Pistons sit in terms of the NBA draft lottery? Also, we give you an update on postseason…
-
We discuss the NBA draft position of the Detroit Pistons as the season rolls into the final stretch. Also, what is going wrong with the Detroit Tigers?…
-
MSU men's basketball stars Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman have made their professional basketball dreams come true!On today's Current Sports with Al…
-
Emoni Bates, widely considered the nation's top high school basketball prospect since LeBron James, has verbally commited to play for Michigan State…
-
NBA Finals; Kawhi Leonard; Golden State Warriors; Kevin Durant; Charles Matthews; NBA DraftOn this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al opens the…
-
Michigan State men's basketball adds top recruit in late signing period. Julius Marble, a three-star power forward basketball recruit from Dallas (Dallas…