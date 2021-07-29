© 2021
Current Sports | July 29, 2021 | The Pick Is In, Cade Cunningham Will Go To The Detroit Pistons

WKAR Public Media | By Al Martin
Published July 29, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT
Cade Cunningham
Flickr / Creative Commons
/

We have an NBA Draft special coming your way! We break down all of the draft action for tonight, and the obvious selection for the Detroit Pistons, who have the number one pick in the draft. Cade Cunningham is coming to Detroit. 

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the big night that is tonight's NBA Draft! The Detroit Pistons have the number one pick and all signs point to Cade Cunningham wearing the red, white, and royal blue. Hear what Pistons general manager Troy Weaver has to say about tonight's selection. Also, Al has a round one mock NBA draft, and so much more! 

Episode 1823

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
