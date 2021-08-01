-
NCAA Championship Recap; Michigan Wolverines; Villanova Wildcats; DeShaun Tate; Jaren Jackson, Jr.; Nick WardMarch has finally given way to April showers,…
-
NCAA Final Four; Michigan Basketball; Villanova Basketball; Detroit Pistons; NBA Playoffs; Al MartinOn this episode of "Current Sports with Al Martin,"…
-
NCAA Men's Tournament National Championship; UNC vs. Gonzaga; Lansing Lugnuts; Jesse Goldberg-Strassler; Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.On today's "Current…
-
Matt Ludtke kicks off the show with a recap of the NCAA Championship game last night. He discusses potential referee changes in the NCAA, and key…