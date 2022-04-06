© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Kansas basketball wins the national championship, historic comeback versus North Carolina; The bounce-back of Bill Self | Current Sports | Apr. 5, 2022

Published April 6, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT
Bill Self.png
Creative Commons
/
Creative Commons

The Jayhawks figured it out in the second half of last night's national championship. Does the controversy of last season taint Bill Self in any way?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap what was the largest comeback in NCAA men's basketball national championship history, as the Kansas Jayhawks came back from 16 points against North Carolina to win its 4th national title. We recap the game, while also discussing last season's suspension for Bill Self and the program...does it taint the title in any way? That, and more!

Episode 1947

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin College BasketballDeshaun TateMarch MadnessNew OrleansNCAA ChampionshipKansas BasketballUniversity of North Carolina
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin