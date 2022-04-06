Kansas basketball wins the national championship, historic comeback versus North Carolina; The bounce-back of Bill Self | Current Sports | Apr. 5, 2022
The Jayhawks figured it out in the second half of last night's national championship. Does the controversy of last season taint Bill Self in any way?
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap what was the largest comeback in NCAA men's basketball national championship history, as the Kansas Jayhawks came back from 16 points against North Carolina to win its 4th national title. We recap the game, while also discussing last season's suspension for Bill Self and the program...does it taint the title in any way? That, and more!
Episode 1947