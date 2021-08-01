-
We recap the big weekend in the college football playoff, as Ohio State and Alabama proved victorious. Also, we discuss the first Big Ten win for the MSU…
The Big Ten and Pac-12 won’t play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19, taking two of college football’s five power conferences out of a…
NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will not be open to the general public because of concerns about the spread of…
Michigan State on to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago as Tom Izzo picks up 600th career win. CHICAGO (AP) — Cassius Winston scored 18…
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Tom Izzo wasn't impressed with much of No. 6 Michigan State's double-digit victory over Penn State.The Spartans built a big lead…
Multiple Michigan State coaches were made available to the media on Tuesday inside the Breslin Center to discuss the week ahead in MSU sports. Listen to…
Recruiting; Signing Day Wrap-Up; Pressure on High School Athletes; Super Bowl; Current Sports Production Assistants; Isaiah Hole.On today's "Current…
Michigan State Men's Basketball, Nebraska Basketball, Shavon Shields, Denzel Valentine, Michigan Basketball, Tennis Corruption, Free Throw Shooting, and…
No. 11 Michigan State fell in the final seconds to Nebraska 72-71 on Wednesday night, making it now three straight loses for the Spartans. Denzel…
Michigan State Women's Basketball, Rule Changes, Suzy Merchant, Michigan State Men's Basketball, Mike Wilson, Michigan State Football, and Tennis…