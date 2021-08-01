-
Prosecutors who dropped charges against eight people in the Flint water scandal explained their decision in a public forum Friday night, telling…
All remaining criminal charges of city and state officials stemming from the Flint Water Crisis have been dismissed.The investigation was started by…
Prosecutors stunningly dropped all criminal charges Thursday against eight people in the Flint water scandal and pledged to start the investigation from…
A judge on Monday ordered Michigan's state health director to stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges in the deaths of two men linked to an…
Un juez es esperado decidir si el director de salud de michigan debe ser llevado a corte en las muertes de dos hombres durante la enfermedad de legionario…
Governor Rick Snyder has signed a spending bill that includes more money to prosecute members of his administration for their roles in the Flint water…
The latest in a criminal case against Michigan’s health director, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter in a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak during…
A special prosecutor said Monday he'll add a charge of involuntary manslaughter against Michigan's chief medical executive in a criminal investigation of…
The head of the Michigan health department was charged Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter, the highest-ranking member of Gov. Rick Snyder's…