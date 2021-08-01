-
U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints that a suspension part on Nissan Altimas can come loose from the frame due to corrosion.The probe by…
Nissan is recalling nearly 105,000 small cars to replace Takata passenger air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel at drivers and…
Auto sales were expected to tail off in February as automakers eased up on discounts.Auto forecasting firm LMC Automotive predicted a 2 percent drop from…
Japanese vehicle brands are exploring new design ideas — and figuring out what sets them apart from their U.S. and European rivals — with new prototype…
Black Friday deals and strong consumer confidence pushed auto sales higher in November despite waning demand for post-hurricane replacement vehicles. U.S.…