-
Authorities say searchers have found the body of a Northern Michigan University student who went missing on a hike to photograph waterfalls in Michigan's…
-
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder says two universities will be getting new sites for cybersecurity training.The announcement came Monday at the 2018 North…
-
A school district in Michigan's Upper Peninsula says tests found elevated levels of lead in water at some of its buildings.WLUC-TV reports Marquette Area…
-
Northern Michigan University has closed three campus buildings as a precautionary measure after initial water tests found inconsistent lead level…
-
Some students and others protested Gov. Rick Snyder's handling of the Flint water crisis during his trip to speak at Northern Michigan University's…
-
Curling is attracting new players in a college town in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.A curling club has formed in Marquette, thanks to support from Northern…
-
Northern Michigan University has invited Governor Rick Snyder to give May’s commencement address, and some aren’t happy about it. A student petition…