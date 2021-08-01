-
Michigan canceled its annual rivalry game at Ohio State on Tuesday because of the COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines football program.“The number of…
A petition started by a major name in Big Ten college football is floating around that is vying for the sport to resume this fall. Also, a few MSU…
The Michigan State men's basketball team clinched a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship with a win over Ohio State at the Breslin Center on…
MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo holds his Monday press conference at the Breslin Center and recaps the win over Ohio State and addresses how his team…
A scandal at Ohio State University over decades-old sexual misconduct by a team doctor has raised comparisons with the Larry Nassar abuse case at Michigan…
Urban Meyer; Zach Smith; Courtney Smith; Stadium; The Ohio State University; Seth Kinker; J.D. Duplain; Mark Dantonio; MSU Football; Ryan DayThe Urban…
Draymond Green; Tristan Thompson; Johnny Manziel; Urban Meyer; Zach Smith; Courtney Smith; Rick Pitino; Jim Caldwell; John Fox; Vince McMahonThese last 24…
On paper, Richard Strauss was a well-regarded Ohio State University physician who examined young athletes for decades as a team doctor and sports-medicine…
The Michigan State football team almost upset the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon at Spartan Stadium, 17-16 the final. The Spartans were…