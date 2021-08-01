-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that she wants to cut the number of Michigan’s opioid-related overdose deaths in half within five years, joining with…
-
A high-ranking state health official has been placed on paid leave after being accused of excessively prescribing opioids.Dr. David Neff is paid $194,000…
-
Flint is the latest Michigan city to file a lawsuit against the nation’s largest manufacturers of opioid drugs.Mayor Karen Weaver compares the effect of…
-
Michigan is listing a drug commonly used to treat nerve pain and seizures as a controlled substance, a step intended to fight the opioid epidemic.The…
-
The University of Michigan and Harvard University are teaming up to tackle poverty and opioid addiction in Detroit.The schools announced Wednesday they…
-
A series of events this weekend will enable Michigan residents to responsibly dispose of unused or expired opioid painkillers and other prescription…
-
A city government in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula is joining a lawsuit against drug companies and distributors over the consequences of excessive…
-
Michigan doctors will be required to check a prescription database before prescribing painkillers and other powerful drugs under new laws signed by Lt.…
-
Legislation aimed at curbing the state’s opioid crisis is on its way to the governor. The goal of the legislation is to stop doctor shopping and pill…
-
President Donald Trump has declared the opioid epidemic a public health emergency. That means states will have more flexibility when it comes to using…