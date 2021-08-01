-
Michigan is receiving nearly $80 million in federal funding to help counter the opioid crisis across the state. The Michigan Department of Health and…
-
Michigan on Tuesday sued four companies over the deadly painkiller epidemic, becoming what state Attorney General Dana Nessel said is the first state to…
-
Pharmacies across Michigan will be giving away the Nasal spray form of Naloxone, also known as Narcan, to anyone on Saturday. No names, insurance or…
-
Michigan will get $27.9 million in federal funds to help families and communities deal with the opioid crisis.U.S. Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow…
-
A task force is being created to tackle Michigan's opioid epidemic.Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an order Wednesday forming the advisory group, which will…
-
CVS Pharmacy is stepping up efforts in Michigan to curb pharmacy robberies and help keep narcotic medications including opioids more secure.The retail…
-
The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says the number of opioids dispensed in the state decreased by 15 percent in 2018 compared…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced more than a million dollars will go to hospitals to help create better systems for treating people with opioid…
-
A high-ranking state health official has been placed on paid leave after being accused of excessively prescribing opioids.Dr. David Neff is paid $194,000…
-
The list of who can administer emergency opioid overdose medication in Michigan could grow. Bills in Lansing would allow trained employees at places like…