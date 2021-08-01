-
State Attorney General Dana Nessel said Monday that lawmakers should revisit Michigan’s unique law that shields drugmakers from product liability…
Set dial for potentially long legislative summer, IPPSR podcasters predictMichigan must harness new technologies to do battle with drug traffickers and…
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's charity will invest $10 million to help Michigan fight opioid overdose deaths.The Bloomberg Philanthropies'…
To deter opioid abuse, Michigan lawmakers say it's time to rethink the child-resistant prescription vial.In a Tuesday press conference, Republican and…
With the explosion of opioid addiction in America, doctors and patients are looking for ways to avoid using the painkillers. For some, manipulative…
Nine cities and counties from across Michigan are taking drug companies to court.As we hear from Michigan Public Radio’s Rick Pluta, they are trying to…
As America confronts the opioid crisis, environmental scientists are warning about a related problem. Chemicals from pain-killers and other drugs often…
The East Lansing police reported at least two overdose patients have been saved since the department began requiring all officers to carry Naloxone kits.…
Law enforcement officers in mid-Michigan are expanding their efforts to help care for victims of opioid addiction.In June, the Michigan State Police…
State officials say overdose deaths jumped by 18 percent last year with the majority of cases involving opioid abuse.The Michigan Department of Health and…