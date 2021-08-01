-
The Michigan Department of Corrections says it will be able to keep its tether program up and running through 2020. The program tracks an estimated…
-
The state House has adopted bills that would allow prisoners in advanced stages of illness including cancer and dementia to be paroled for medical…
-
Michigan has a growing number of inmates who are elderly, terminally ill, or otherwise medically frail. As we hear from Michigan Public Radio’s Rick…
-
Inmates who leave Michigan prisons at the end of their sentences need an array of support services to help them successfully reenter society. The Michigan…
-
A federal judge says 363 inmates in Michigan prisons sentenced to life without parole as juveniles will get new sentencing hearings.We have more from The…
-
There are calls in Lansing to overhaul Michigan’s parole system. Advocates say the state keeps people in prison far longer than necessary.And as Michigan…
-
The state Department of Corrections says it’s improving how it supervises parolees and how it handles parole violators. This week, the family of a murder…