-
The pivotal moment in Michigan's Republican fight for governor may have occurred long before any of the main contenders had even entered the race.In the…
-
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette on Thursday voluntarily issued a financial disclosure statement showing personal assets totaling more…
-
The four Republicans and three Democrats running for governor appeared together Thursday for the first time. Arguments about ethics and racism broke out…
-
Tensions were high on the Senate floor Thursday when a lawmaker doubled down on claims that Muslim terrorist groups are trying to infiltrate the…
-
Parents could use tax-free savings accounts to pay for students' school-related expenses including extracurricular activities under legislation that has…
-
Lt. Gov. Brian Calley handed over the leadership of his part-time Legislature ballot drive to conservative grassroots activists Friday, as he prepared for…
-
A Republican candidate for governor has been kicked off of his Senate committees. Cheyna Roth reports.Senator Patrick Colbeck (R-Canton) is known for…
-
A long-stalled movement to make it illegal to discriminate against LGBT people may gain traction — not in the Legislature but with a Michigan board that…
-
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is expected to make official what has long seemed inevitable — he is running for governor. The Republican is…