-
Give NowBlues-rock singer-guitarist Joe Bonamassa performs at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. He's joined by John Hiatt for "Down Around My Place" and "I…
-
Tonight (Thursday, March 8) the "Michigan Out of Doors" team will be at Pledge Madness Central, offering a special boat trip from either Port Huron or…
-
Wednesday, March 7, at 8:30p.m.WKAR-TV will feature the "Great Performances" production of "Les Miserables in Concert."Alfie Boe stars as Victor Hugo's…
-
As of Tuesday, March 6, at 10:45 a.m., WKAR-TV's Pledge Madness total is 50,979!Thanks to those who have called or made an online gift! If you haven't --…
-
Give NowA London concert celebrating the 25th anniversary of the musical's West End opening. Performers include Alfie Boe, Nick Jonas, Norm Lewis, Matt Lucas and…
-
Give NowThe cast and creators of "Downton Abbey" discuss the characters and storylines. Also: tours of Ealing Studios in London, where the "below stairs" scenes…
-
Give NowThe making of Tony Bennett's 2011 chart-topping "Duets II" album, featuring some of his greatest hits recast as duets such as "Body and Soul" with Amy…